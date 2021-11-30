Chandiwal Commission cancels bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned by ED in money laundering case
Lookout notice against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
-
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday that is probing the extortion allegation made by Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The Chandiwal Commission cancelled a bailable warrant against Singh after an application was filed for the same by Singh's lawyer.
Chandiwal Commission has asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in CM's relief fund within a week for not appearing before the Commission earlier.
Singh, through his lawyers, filed an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission stating that neither does he have any evidence to produce before the Commission nor does he want to cross-examine any witness in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU