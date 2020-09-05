Chandrababu Naidu unhurt as 2 convoy vehicles involved in accident

Two vehicles in former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy were involved in an accident on Saturday in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, but he escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred near Dandu Malkapuram in Choutuppal mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway when Naidu was on his way to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

The driver of an escort vehicle applied the brakes when a cow came in front of the convoy, due to which a vehicle carrying NSG personnel rammed into a jammer vehicle. The vehicle's front portion was damaged but no one was injured.

Naidu's car was following the vehicle involved in the accident. He was left standing on the road for about 15 minutes.

A spare vehicle was arranged for the Security Guard (NSG) personnel, after which the convoy resumed its journey.

The Telugu Desam Party chief has 'Z Plus' security in both the Telugu states and is guarded by the elite NSG.

--IANS

ms/tsb/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)