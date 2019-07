India’s second mission to the Moon — — will now lift off at 2.43 pm on July 22 with scientists resolving the technical glitch in GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket that led to the aborting of the launch three days ago, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Thursday.

was originally scheduled to take off in the first week of January but was rescheduled for 2.50 am on July 15. It was again postponed after a technical snag was observed in the rocket GSLV Mk-III, which is the most powerful and heaviest rocket of Isro.