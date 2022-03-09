Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals cases

-
Delhi Police on Tuesday filed charge sheet against two accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi, who were allegedly running the "Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai mobile apps to auction Muslim women in the virtual space".
Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, who is the creator of the "Sulli Deals app", was arrested by Delhi Police on January 8 this year, and the charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, police said.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Bishnoi, who is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat and a B. Tech student, was arrested on January 6 this year and the charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, said a senior police official.
Both the charge sheets have been submitted before the Chief Metropolitan (CMM) Court, New Delhi, Patiala House Court on March 4, the police said. The accused are in judicial custody since their arrest.
In July 2021, the 'Sulli Deal' app was allegedly created on the Github platform to auction Muslim women. The matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo moto cognizance of the case.
The Delhi Police were investigating the case for the last few months but the first arrest in the Bulli Bai app was made by nabbing the alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi from Assam's Jorhat.
The investigation by the Delhi Police revealed that the alleged Bulli Bai mastermind Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur were virtually connected over the internet through chat rooms.
