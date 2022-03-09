Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, died of natural causes: MEA

-
ALSO READ
India's representative at Ramallah Mukul Arya found dead in embassy
Palestine seeks to increase annual trade exchange with Jordan to $500 mn
US to join WTO gender equality pact at ministerial meeting: USTR office
UN General Assembly defers action on Afghanistan, Myanmar representatives
Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court
-
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, died of natural causes and slammed "irresponsible comments" on his passing away.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Sunday expressed shock at Arya's demise.
Responding to media queries regarding Arya's death, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah."
"He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect," he said.
The official spokesperson made the assertion over speculative comments on the diplomat's demise.
Arya had served in the Indian embassies in Kabul, Moscow as well as at the MEA headquarters in Delhi.
He also served at India's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris.
Arya studied economics at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU