Chhattisgarh: 26 ITBP jawans fall ill after consuming food at camp

-
ALSO READ
Newly elected members of 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile take oath
I-Day: 20 ITBP troops awarded medals for fighting Chinese PLA in Ladakh
Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police get new chiefs
ITBP's Covid centre with 500 oxygen-supported beds now operational in Delhi
Oxygen shortage limits Delhi Covid centre capacity to admit patients: ITBP
-
In a suspected case of food poisoning, 26 personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fell ill with after consuming meal at their camp in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, officials said on Friday.
While 21 of them were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khairagarh town of the district on Thursday evening, five others were hospitalised this morning, and the condition of all of them is said to be out of danger, a police official said.
All of them belong to the ITBP's 40th battalion and were stationed in Malaida camp of the security forces located in a Naxal-hit area along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border, around 150 kms away from capital Raipur, he said.
"On Wednesday night, the ITBP jawans had dinner in the mess of the camp and consumed meat and paneer. Next day, some of them complained of diarrhoea and vomiting following which, 21 personnel were rushed to CHC Khairagarh, while five more personnel were admitted there this morning," he said.
The condition of all of them was reported to be out of danger, he added.
"Prima facie, it seems that they fell sick due to food poisoning. However, the condition of all of them is stable and they were kept under observation," Dr Vivek Bisen of the CHC Khairagarh told PTI.
A medical team has been sent to the camp to ensure that if more jawans fall ill, they are provided immediate treatment, he said.
Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed Rajanandagon Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to provide better medical treatment to the ill jawans, an official statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU