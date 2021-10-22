Maharashtra home minister rules out probe against NCB official Wankhede

-
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said there was "no question" of the state government ordering any investigation against the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
He would take information about what his fellow NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had said about the official, Walse-Patil told reporters at the airport here.
Earlier in the day, Malik, continuing his tirade against Wankhede, had claimed the officer was specifically brought in by the Union government post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to target the film industry.
Wankhede, who supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs and arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has refuted Malik's allegations.
