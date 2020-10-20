JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Indian men, women now taller but still fall short of optimal standards

7.5 magnitude earthquake in Alaska triggers Tsunami, tidal wave alerts
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,376 cases, 56 deaths in ; 2,439 recover

Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 count rose to 1,62,772 after 2,376 people were detected with the infection, while the number of those who have recovered reached 1,35,259, an official said

Topics
Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count

rose to 1,62,772 on Monday after 2,376 people were detected with the infection, while the number of those who have recovered reached 1,35,259, an official said.

The toll reached 1,534 as 56 deaths were recorded in the state, 10 of which took place on Monday, six on Sunday and the rest earlier, he added.

"On Monday, 428 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,011 patients completed home isolation. The state now has 25,979 active cases," the official informed.

Raipur district reported 196 new cases, taking its total count to 39,285, including 523 deaths, while Janjgir- Champa recorded 200 new cases, Bilaspur 195, Durg 191, Raigarh 172, Korba 108 and Balodabazar 104.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,772, New cases 2,376, Death toll 1,534, Recovered 1,35,259, Active cases 25,979, People tested so far 15,47,705.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 20 2020. 06:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU