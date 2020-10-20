Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,376 cases, 56 deaths in ; 2,439 recover

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count
rose to 1,62,772 on Monday after 2,376 people were detected with the infection, while the number of those who have recovered reached 1,35,259, an official said.
The toll reached 1,534 as 56 deaths were recorded in the state, 10 of which took place on Monday, six on Sunday and the rest earlier, he added.
"On Monday, 428 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,011 patients completed home isolation. The state now has 25,979 active cases," the official informed.
Raipur district reported 196 new cases, taking its total count to 39,285, including 523 deaths, while Janjgir- Champa recorded 200 new cases, Bilaspur 195, Durg 191, Raigarh 172, Korba 108 and Balodabazar 104.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,772, New cases 2,376, Death toll 1,534, Recovered 1,35,259, Active cases 25,979, People tested so far 15,47,705.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU