Chhattisgarh health minister infected with Covid-19 for third time

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday informed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday night, has contracted the infection.

"After returning from Delhi, I got my COVID-19 test done here in which I tested positive for the coronavirus. Right now I am fine and as per suggestions of doctors, I am complying with the home isolation protocols," Singh Deo tweeted.

Earlier, Singh Deo had tested positive in January this year and March last year.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a COVID-19 caseload of 11,53,552, including 14,036 deaths, while the active tally is 643.

