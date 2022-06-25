JUST IN
Fuselage door warnings light up on 2 SpiceJet planes; DGCA begins probe
Chhattisgarh health minister infected with Covid-19 for third time

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday informed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday night, has contracted the infection.

"After returning from Delhi, I got my COVID-19 test done here in which I tested positive for the coronavirus. Right now I am fine and as per suggestions of doctors, I am complying with the home isolation protocols," Singh Deo tweeted.

Earlier, Singh Deo had tested positive in January this year and March last year.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a COVID-19 caseload of 11,53,552, including 14,036 deaths, while the active tally is 643.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, June 25 2022. 21:23 IST

