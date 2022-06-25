Over 121 mn unutilized Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs

-
ALSO READ
Govt's total liabilities rise 2% to Rs 128.41 trn in Dec quarter
RInfra posts 72% loss at Rs 449 crore in Q4, total income down by 8%
Delhi's striking resident doctors call for total medical service shutdown
Govt's total liabilities rose to Rs 125.71 trillion in Sept quarter: Data
Energy major Chevron, Total to exit Myanmar over human rights abuses
-
Over 12.14 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
The ministry further informed that 1,93,53,58,865 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category
"More than 12.14 Cr (12,14,44,440) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.
The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
However, India reported 15,940 fresh cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
With this, India's active cases surge to 91,779 and the daily positivity rate is currently at 4.39 per cent.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India prevented over 42 lakh deaths in 2021, according to the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, which is based on findings on estimates of "excess" mortalities in the country during the pandemic.
According to a new projection set to be published in the Lancet journal on Friday, COVID-19 vaccination may have helped reduce the number of deaths to almost a third of what they would have been around the world including by approximately 2.7 million to 5.3 million in India.
After India reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 100 days, a top expert said that the surge in COVID-19 infections isn't a concern but it is necessary to closely monitor the severity of the virus.
According to Dr Sanjay Rai, Senior Epidemiologist at AIIMS, the surge in COVID-19 cases isn't a concern but there is a needs to closely monitor severity, deaths, and hospitalization.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU