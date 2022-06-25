Thane records 978 new coronavirus cases; active tally stands at 5,634

As many as 978 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking the tally of infections to 7,23,782, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Friday, the district currently has 5,634 active cases, he said.

The toll stood at 11,902, while the count of recoveries has reached, 7,04,869, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)