Chhattisgarh records 9 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 103

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,645, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,144. The recovery count stood at 11,63,398 after 22 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 103 active cases, he said. Durg led with 7 cases followed by 2 in Dhamtari district. No new cases were reported in 26 of the 28 districts, said the official. With 862 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,57,478, he added. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,645, new cases 9, death toll 14,144, recovered 11,63,398, active cases 103, total tests 1,87,57,478.

