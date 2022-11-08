JUST IN
HC allows police to proceed with probe in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'
15 injured in clash between communities in Nagaland, govt appeals for calm
Indians make up largest foreign-born residents in England, Wales: Census
Chhattisgarh records 9 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 103
Ranthambore music event only after permissions, says Green Tribunal
Kerala High Court refuses to stay appointment of VC in-charge at KTU
Delhi LG nod to prosecute activists for burning copies of Constitution
Assam to abolish 8,000 vacant school teacher posts; opposition fumes
Kolkata Port upbeat with positive outcome of trials through B'desh ports
Four feared drowned as car falls into Chenab in J-K's Doda district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Ranthambore music event only after permissions, says Green Tribunal
15 injured in clash between communities in Nagaland, govt appeals for calm
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh records 9 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 103

Chhattisgarh reported 9 new Covid cases at a positivity rate of 1.04%, taking the overall tally to 1,177,645, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said

Topics
Chhattisgarh government | Coronavirus | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,645, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The death toll remain unchanged at 14,144. The recovery count stood at 11,63,398 after 22 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 103 active cases, he said. Durg led with 7 cases followed by 2 in Dhamtari district. No new coronavirus cases were reported in 26 of the 28 districts, said the official. With 862 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,57,478, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,645, new cases 9, death toll 14,144, recovered 11,63,398, active cases 103, total tests 1,87,57,478.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh government

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU