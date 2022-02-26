Chhattisgarh to bear travel cost of state's people returning from Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What are bull and bear markets, and what is their significance?
Bihar govt to bear travel expenses of returnees from war-hit Ukraine
Centre to bear cost of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: Report
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
Make travel expenses deductible under ITR in Budget: Hospitality industry
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will bear the expenses of people from the state who are returning home from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.
The state government will bear the expenses of those people, including students, of Chhattisgarh, who are stuck in Ukraine and are returning home on personal expenses, Baghel was quoted as saying in an official statement.
It said the CM had directed state officials to ensure all arrangements were made for returnees to reach the state after their arrival in Mumbai or Delhi on flights arranged by the Union government.
Earlier in the day, Baghel told reporters here he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for safe evacuation for students of the state stranded in Ukraine.
The EAM had said the students will be evacuated via countries in Ukraine's neighbourhood, the CM informed.
As per officials, over 100 people, including 70 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU