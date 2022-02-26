PM Modi speaks with Ukraine Prez, calls for immediate cessation of violence

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts in the wake of the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military operations.
The Prime Minister called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue.
PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.
"He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts," a PMO release said.
The Prime Minister also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.
PM Modi's talk with the Ukraine President came two days after his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
PM Modi had appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and had called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue in his talks with Putin.
Prime Minister had also reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.
President Putin had briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine.
Russia had on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhanussisk - as independent entities.
India on Friday abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up"."India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.He said that no solution can ever be reached at the cost of human lives. Tirumurti also expressed concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine.
Russia vetoed the UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
