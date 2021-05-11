Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar jail after recovering from coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
News of Chhota Rajan's death wrong, says Tihar Jail administration
Gangster Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 Malad firing case
Toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail
4 die of Covid-19 in Tihar, officials request emergency parole of prisoners
US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn arbitration award against India
-
Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.
He was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.
According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.
On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.
''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.
Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU