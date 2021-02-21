China approves clinical trials of 16 homemade coronavirus vaccines

-
ALSO READ
All UK adults to get Covid-19 vaccine jab by July 31: Boris Johnson
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported Covid-19 cases, no deaths
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Living coronavirus detected, isolated on frozen food packaging in China
-
China has approved 16 domestically made Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according to the latest data from the National Medical Products Administration.
Two inactivated Covid-19 vaccines from China have hit the market on a conditional basis: a vaccine from China National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech. They received their respective approvals from the administration on December 30, 2020, and February 5 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.
In addition to inactivated vaccines, China has adopted four technological approaches to Covid-19 vaccines: recombinant protein vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and vaccines using attenuated influenza viruses as vectors.
As of February 9, China has administered 40.52 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to key groups, said National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng at a press conference.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU