China approves clinical trials of 16 homemade coronavirus vaccines

has approved 16 domestically made Covid-19 vaccines for clinical trials, six of which have entered phase 3, according to the latest data from the National Medical Products Administration.

Two inactivated Covid-19 vaccines from have hit the market on a conditional basis: a vaccine from National Biotec Group affiliated with Sinopharm, and the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech. They received their respective approvals from the administration on December 30, 2020, and February 5 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to inactivated vaccines, China has adopted four technological approaches to Covid-19 vaccines: recombinant protein vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and vaccines using attenuated influenza viruses as vectors.

As of February 9, China has administered 40.52 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to key groups, said National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng at a press conference.

