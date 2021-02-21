All UK adults to get Covid-19 vaccine jab by July 31: Boris Johnson

-
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
UK PM Johnson under pressure to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
UK records another 10,972 coronavirus cases as 15 million vaccinated
UK records another 34,693 new coronavirus cases, 210 deaths in 24 hours
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
-
All adults in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged.
More than 17 million people have been given a jab since the UK's Covid-19 vaccine rollout began in December 2020, the BBC reported on Saturday.
But Johnson said he now wants the programme to "go further and faster".
He said the July target would allow vulnerable people to be protected "sooner" and would help to further ease lockdown rules across the country.
The prime minister is expected to hold a final meeting on Sunday about how to ease England's lockdown, before he sets out the full "road map" on Monday.
A speedy rollout of the vaccine to all vulnerable people is seen as critical to reducing the pandemic's death toll and relieving pressure on the NHS.
The government's previous target was to offer all adults the first dose by September.
The new plans mean that by April 15, all adults aged 50 and over, as well as younger people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, should have been offered a jab.
However, the order of priority in which the under-50s will be offered jabs has yet to be outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
The Labour welcomed the vaccine targets being moved forward, but called on the government to prioritise people based on their job.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "It's perfectly reasonable for teachers, police officers and other key workers who haven't been able to stay at home in the lockdown to ask when their turn will be.
"If government aren't going to prioritise by occupation in the next phase, they need to set out why."
At least 17.2 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine at one of the 1,500 vaccination sites across the country, and almost 600,000 have received their second dose.
The government has said it met its pledge of offering a vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups - including those aged 70 and over, care home residents, healthcare workers and people required to shield - by February 15.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU