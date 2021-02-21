6,281 new Covid cases in Maharashtra; Mumbai, Amravati major contributors

Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, a health department official said.

Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas, he said.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities.

State capital Mumbai recorded the highest 897 new infections, followed by Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra with 806 new cases.

As many as 2,567 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recoveries to 19,92,530. Active cases stood at 48,439.

Mumbai city reported 897 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. It took the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 3,18,207 while death toll increased to 11,440.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai as well as neighbouring satellite towns, reported 1,582 new cases, taking the caseload of the region to 7,12,007. The death toll in the Mumbai division reached 19,747.

Akola division, which includes Amravati district and Amravati municipal corporation, reported 1,726 cases, taking the division's case tally to 84,630, while 12 deaths took the fatality figure to 1,691.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,84,160 and death toll at 5,199.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,14,319 and death toll at 11,698.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,19,114 cases and 4,052 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 77,493 and death count at 2,022.

Latur division has reported 84,412 cases until now and 2,497 fatalities.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,17,632 infections and 4,762 fatalities till now.

With 64,418 tests conducted on Saturday, the total of tests conducted so far reached 1,56,52,742.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,93,913, new cases: 6,281, death toll: 51,753, discharged: 19,92,530, active cases: 48,439, people tested so far: 1,56,52,742.