Coronavirus LIVE: Countries must prepare for potential pandemic, says WHO

LIVE updates: The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in China rose to 2,592 on Monday, after the Health Commission reported 150 more deaths. Monday's death toll was a jump on the 97 deaths reported Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 77,150.

The World Health Organization on Monday said the new epidemic had "peaked" in China but warned that a surge in cases elsewhere was "deeply concerning" and all countries should prepare for a "potential pandemic".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the peak in China occurred between January 23 and February 2 and the number of new cases there "has been declining steadily since then.

"This virus can be contained," he told reporters in Geneva, praising China for helping to prevent an even bigger spread of the disease through unprecedented lockdowns and quarantines in or near the outbreak's epicentre.

India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to coronavirus-hit Wuhan to bring back its citizens after China gives clearance

India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan on February 26 to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said on Monday.

"As informed by the Ministry of External Affairs, departure of the Air Force flight to Wuhan is being planned for February 26 and the evacuees will arrive on February 27," the ministry said in a statement.