Chinese mainland reports 49 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 48 in Fujian and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.
Also reported were 31 new imported cases, including 22 in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Zhejiang and Shandong.
No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the commission said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
