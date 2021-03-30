Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases

-
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
The same day saw eight new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.
No suspected Covid-19 cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Monday, it added.
