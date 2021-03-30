Pakistan's president, defence minister test positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Convicted habitual rapists in Pakistan could be castrated under new law
Pakistan PM Imran Khan confident ahead of trust vote in Parliament
Pakistan test fires indigenously developed weapons rocket system
Pakistan removes names of over 5,000 individuals from travel blacklist
Time for performance has arrived, Pak PM Imran Khan tells his ministers
-
Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID affectees," President Alvi tweeted.
Alvi, who had received the first dose of the CCOVID-19 vaccine, said that "antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week".
"Please continue to be careful," he added.
First Lady Samina Alvi tested negative for COVID-19 and was quarantining. She said the president has "mild symptoms but is in good spirits".
Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had also been diagnosed with the virus. "Get well soon PK," wrote Ismail, who himself contracted and recovered from the virus last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU