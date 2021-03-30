Pakistan's president, defence minister test positive for coronavirus

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday that he has tested positive for the

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all COVID affectees," President Alvi tweeted.

Alvi, who had received the first dose of the CCOVID-19 vaccine, said that "antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week".

"Please continue to be careful," he added.

First Lady Samina Alvi tested negative for COVID-19 and was quarantining. She said the president has "mild symptoms but is in good spirits".

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had also been diagnosed with the virus. "Get well soon PK," wrote Ismail, who himself contracted and recovered from the virus last year.

