Chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district; 1 dead, another injured

One occupant was killed and another injured as a helicopter crashed on Friday evening in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said.
The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area, which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities around 5:15 pm, he said.
"One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries," he said.
One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the helicopter, he said.
Later during the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed shock over the crash and said that the "aircraft belonged to "NMIMS Academy of Aviation", which is based out of Dhule district.
An investigation team is being rushed to the site of the crash, Scindia said on Twitter.
"Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee's quick recovery," he added.
