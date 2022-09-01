Civil enclave project at Kanpur Airport to be completed by this year: AAI

The development work of the civil enclave project at the Airport, including a new terminal building, at an investment of Rs 143.6 crore is expected to be completed by this year, an official release said on Thursday.

Once commissioned, the new terminal building spread in 6,248 sq mt will be able to handle 300 passengers during peak hours with host facilities such as eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for the arriving passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

Besides, the apron is being designed to park as many as three A-321 types of aircraft, it said.

The at Kanpur, which is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and a hub for leather, textiles and defence production, among others, is at present directly connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gorakhpur, said.

"Considering the growth in passenger traffic, has undertaken the development work of civil enclave at with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore," it said



The development of the civil enclave at the with enhanced capacity and passenger amenities will improve the connectivity to this city, said.

