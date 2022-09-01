India's air traffic to grow nearly 7% annually through 2040: Boeing

Aircraft maker on Thursday said India's is projected to see a nearly 7 per cent annual growth through 2040.

Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.

According to him, India's airlines will lead growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 per cent.

The growth for South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 per cent, China (5.4 per cent), Africa (5.4 per cent) and Latin America (4.8 per cent), as per .

The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near-term.

A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers.

The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

