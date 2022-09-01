India's air traffic to grow nearly 7% annually through 2040: Boeing

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Boeing Starliner lifts off to space on NASA's uncrewed flight test
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Recovered black box of crashed Chinese plane can be cockpit voice recorder
SpiceJet enters into settlement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation
-
Aircraft maker Boeing on Thursday said India's air traffic is projected to see a nearly 7 per cent annual growth through 2040.
Strong recovery is gaining further momentum in Indian aviation and it is one of the fastest growing markets, Boeing Managing Director (Marketing) David Schulte said here.
According to him, India's airlines will lead air traffic growth through 2040, growing at a rate of 6.9 per cent.
The growth for South East Asia market is pegged at 5.5 per cent, China (5.4 per cent), Africa (5.4 per cent) and Latin America (4.8 per cent), as per Boeing.
The projection is based on an over 20-year horizon and the growth could be much higher in the near-term.
A significant number of Boeing planes are being operated by Indian carriers.
The Indian aviation sector is on the recovery path after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 13:16 IST