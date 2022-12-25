Civilian escapes unhurt in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

-
A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, official said.
"Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.
"However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit a nearby parked vehicle bearing registration number JK22A-4422," police said.
Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been initiated.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:32 IST
