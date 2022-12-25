JUST IN
Business Standard

Civilian escapes unhurt in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, official said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Shopian Killings

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Armed forces, Kashmir encounter, Shopian encounter
Representative Image

A civilian escaped unhurt after terrorists fired upon him, but missed, at a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, official said.

"Police in Shopian received an information about a terror crime incident at Heerpora area. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot to ascertain the facts," a police official said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that terrorist had fired upon Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora, at Main Bazar Heerpora.

"However, the terrorists missed the intended target and he escaped unhurt. In this terror incident, the bullets hit a nearby parked vehicle bearing registration number JK22A-4422," police said.

Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been initiated.

--IANS

zi/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 23:32 IST

