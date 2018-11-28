Civilised ties with India, Sidhu as India PM: Imran Khan's wish list

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said his government, the army and all political parties in Pakistan are on the same page to improve ties with India, asserting that all issues, including Kashmir, can be resolved with "strength and will" of leadership of the two countries.

Khan made a strong pitch for better ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after laying the foundation stone for the historic linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border here.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and India's Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri and cricketer-turned-politician were present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Addressing a gathering later, Khan said Pakistan and India cannot understand the opportunities God has given to them. He said whenever he visited India, he was told that politicians are united, but the (Pakistan) army won't allow the friendship between the two sides.

"I am telling you, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the ruling party, other political parties and (Pakistan's) armed forces are on one page...We want to move ahead. We want a civilised relationship with India.

"Both countries are nuclear armed. We both have atomic weapons...It is madness for such countries to think (of a war). Only a foolish individual can think one can win a nuclear war," he said.

Emphasising on improvement of Indo-Pak ties, Khan said there was need for "showing strength, will and determination" at the level of the leadership.

"If France and Germany who fought several wars can live in peace, why can't India and Pakistan," the prime minister said in Urdu.

"We have just one problem, Kashmir. If man can walk on the moon, what problems are there that we cannot resolve? We only need determined leadership on both sides," he said and reiterated that if India takes one step forward, Pakistan will take two steps forward in friendship.

Khan said that there have been "mistakes on both sides" and asserted that the two sides should not live in the past.

"Where Pakistan and India stand today, we have seen such a situation for 70 years now," Khan said.

"We will stay stuck this way unless we break the shackles of the past and stop blaming each other," he said, adding that the two neighbours must improve their ties.

He said the citizens of both countries want peace and it is just the leadership which needs to be on same page.

The much-awaited corridor will connect in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev who is believed to have spent 18 years here. The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak is said to have died.

Prime Minister Khan appreciated the joy on the faces around him.

"The happiness I see in you today, if I were to explain to my Muslim brother and sisters, is that imagine that you are standing 4-km outside Medina (a city in Saudi Arabia where the Prophet is buried) and cannot go in, and you are then given the chance to go. That is the happiness I see here," he said.

He assured the that facilities at Kartarpur Sahib will be even better for 550th birth celebrations for Guru Nanak Dev next year.

"We will keep improving the Kartarpur darbar for you," he told thousands of from both India and Pakistan who were present at the ceremony.

Khan said India and Pakistan need more steps like this (Kartarpur Corridor) for peace in the South Asian region.

Praising Sidhu's effort for peace between the two countries, Khan said he had become very popular in Pakistan and if he ran in elections, he would win.

"I hope we do not have to wait till Sidhu becomes Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister)... I want good relationship with India. People want peace," he said.

Sidhu, who spoke at the event, said there had been enough violence and that the corridor would be a major opportunity to bring peace to the region.

Harsimrat Kaur, who also spoke on the occasion, said if the Berlin Wall can fall, hatred and mistrust between India and Pakistan can also end.

An emotional Kaur said the corridor will bring joy and peace to both countries.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian to Gurdwara in Kartarpur, is expected to be completed within six months.

Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his cricketer-turned-politician friend Khan as prime minister of that country.

After his return, Sidhu said that Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa had told him that Pakistan may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib.