CBI raids 26 places in 6 states over exam leak at Open Schooling institute

The carried out searches at 26 locations across six states at the premises of Institute of Open Schooling, its former officials and study centres in a case of alleged mal-practices in class Xth and XIIth examinations of 2017 conducted by in which 1800 candidates are under scanner, officials said Wednesday.

The searches were spread in the cities of Bhopal, Sehore, Ratlam, Umaria in Madhya Pradesh; Fatehabad, in Haryana; Bhubaneswar, Ganjam in Odisha; Guwahati, Kamrup, Lakhimpur in Assam; Gangtok, and New Delhi.

The search operation started Tuesday which continued Wednesday, they said.

During the operation, around 200 items such as hard disk drives, and various incriminating documents including admit cards, vouchers, passbooks, mark sheets, cheque books, seals, diaries, answer sheets of NIOS, payments received from candidates, fees made to and & seating plan of examination hall etc., have been recovered, a Spokesperson said here.

An incriminating document--seating plan of examination centres--was also recovered from a location where it was not meant to be present, he said.

The agency had registered the case on July 23 this year under the IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption under prevention of corruption act on a complaint from

It was alleged that there were mal-practices in the conduct of examination with respect to large number of students (around 1800) in the class X and XII examinations, conducted by in April, 2017, he said.