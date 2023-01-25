JUST IN
Telangana BJP chief slams CM Rao for not attending all-party meet on G20
Congress woos women voters with cash transfers in poll-bound Karnataka
Poll official suspended for 'defacing' PM Modi's photo in Tripura
Excise policy 'scam': ED attaches Rs 76.54 cr worth assets under PMLA
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid rains in J-K's Ramban
Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
India records 102 new coronavirus cases, active tally dips to 1,922
Goa govt to auction 5 more iron ore mining blocks located in North Goa
DMK minister S M Nasar lands in row over 'stone' hurling incident
Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India, Pak came 'too close' to nuclear conflagration: Former US state sec
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CJI announces launch of e-SCR to provide verdicts in scheduled languages

CJI DY Chandrachud Wednesday said the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project will now start providing apex court judgements in various Indian scheduled languages from Republic Day

Topics
chief justices of India | D Y Chandrachud | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CJI announces launch of e-SCR to provide verdicts in scheduled languages
CJI announces launch of e-SCR to provide verdicts in scheduled languages

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud Wednesday said the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project will now start providing apex court judgements in various Indian scheduled languages from Republic Day.

As soon as the bench assembled for the day, the CJI told the lawyers the apex court will operationalise the part of the E-SCR project on Thursday for providing verdicts in some local scheduled languages free of cost.

"Apart from the e-SCR, we also have now 1091 Supreme Court judgements in local languages which will be available on the Republic Day," he said.

There are of 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. They include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri.

The apex court verdicts, as part the e-SCR project, will be available on the apex court website, its mobile app and on the judgment portal of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on chief justices of India

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU