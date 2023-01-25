JUST IN
Business Standard

Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on National Voters' Day, lauds ECI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of the country on National Voters' Day

Topics
India Prime Minister | overseas Indians voters | Narendra Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Modi extends greeting on National Voters' Day, lauds ECI
Prime Minister Modi extends greeting on National Voters' Day, lauds ECI (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of the country on National Voters' Day.

"Greetings on National Voters' Day. Inspired by this year's theme of 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure', may we all work together to further strengthen active participation in elections and strengthen our democracy. I also laud ECI for their efforts in this area," he tweeted.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is celebrating the 13th National Voters' Day today.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at a function being organised by the poll body.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will grace the function as guest of honour.

The theme for this year's National Voters' Day, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure' is dedicated to voters which conveys individual's feeling and aspiration towards participation in the electoral process through power of their vote.

--IANS

ans/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India Prime Minister

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:22 IST

`
