CJI nominates Justice Sikri on panel to decide CBI Director Verma's fate

Chief Justice of India has nominated Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the after him, to be part of the high-powered selection committee which will decide the fate of Director Alok Kumar Verma.

The apex court sources said that Justice Sikri will be a part of the selection committee which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the CJI and the leader of the single largest opposition party.

Since the CJI was a part of the bench and author of the Tuesday's verdict which reinstated Verma as the Director, he opted himself out of the panel's meeting which was ordered to be convened within a week.

Verma's two-year tenure as director ends on January 31.

Report quoting officials suggested that the committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.