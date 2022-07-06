Cloud burst in Himachal's Kullu district, at least 4 feared washed away

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
PM lauds Himachal's progress, stress on further development in years ahead
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to be held on March 31
Himachal govt presents Rs 51k-cr FY23 budget with focus on social security
Thundershowers likely in Delhi today, IMD issues yellow alert for capital
-
At least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, an official said.
Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.
Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU