CM Dhami hails PM Modi's leadership for steering Covid inoculation drive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest and most successful campaign of Covid vaccination has been conducted in India.
He described the crossing of 200-crore doses of Covid vaccination as historic in the country as a result of the tireless hard work of the Corona warriors under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He further said that the Government of India has launched the Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav. Under this, free publication dose is being given to all the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 59. He also said that vaccination is necessary for the prevention of Covid. All necessary arrangements have been made by the state government for this.
Appealing to the people of the state, Dhami said that vaccination is our biggest weapon in the fight against the corona epidemic and all the people of the state who are above the age of 18 must be a part of the Covid precaution dose campaign and get the Covid vaccine. He also urged people to encourage other people for vaccination
He said that in the last two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we fought against the Corona epidemic with a stoicism. Under his leadership, a great campaign of Covid vaccination was launched in India, as well as the work of distributing the vaccine by India across the world.
