Business Standard

CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai increased by Rs 2/kg and Rs 1.50/SCM

For the second time in 3 weeks, the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has hiked the prices of CNG and PNG with effect from midnight, an official said on Friday.

IANS  |  Mumbai 

CNG

The basic price of CNG is increased by Rs 2/kg and domestic PNG by Rs 1.50/SCM for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Accordingly, the revised all-inclusive prices of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 61.50/kg to Rs 63.50/kg, and home use PNG shall shoot up from Rs 36.50/SCM to Rs 38/SCM, said an MGL spokesperson.

--IANS

qn/vd

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 19:16 IST

