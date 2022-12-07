JUST IN
SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation
Foreign-made guns continue to be registered in Punjab despite Centre's ban
Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport
'Mumbai civic body responsible for untoward incident due to open manholes'
'India could experience heatwaves that break human survivability limit'
India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
MCD polls: AAP past halfway mark, BJP's 15-year rein under threat
Laws passed in haste, court's comments not good, says Kharge in Rajya Sabha
WBSSC scam: Maximum illegal recruitments of teaching staff made for Bengali
Amit Shah assures proactive steps to address demand for 'Frontier Nagaland'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC directs Centre, RBI to produce records relating to 2016 demonetisation
Vizhinjam makes it to Kerala Assembly; CM says rehabilitation top priory
Business Standard

Coal import by power sector rose to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23: Centre to LS

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow

Topics
Coal  | Lok Sabha | Paliament Winter session

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal

Import of coal by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"...import of coal by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of coal by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.

As per the current import policy, coal is kept under open general licence and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty.

The Centre does not interfere in this matter.

However, the power ministry had on April 28 advised power plants to import 10 per cent of the total requirement of coal for blending purpose and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.

This decision was subsequently reviewed and it was decided on August 1 that now onward, states/independent power producers and the coal ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic supply of fossil fuel.

CIL was mandated to import coal for blending on behalf of thermal power plants of states and independent power producers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 14:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.