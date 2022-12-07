Coal import by power sector rose to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23: Centre to LS

Import of by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"...import of by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to .

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.

As per the current import policy, coal is kept under open general licence and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty.

The Centre does not interfere in this matter.

However, the power ministry had on April 28 advised power plants to import 10 per cent of the total requirement of coal for blending purpose and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.

This decision was subsequently reviewed and it was decided on August 1 that now onward, states/independent power producers and the coal ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic supply of fossil fuel.

CIL was mandated to import coal for blending on behalf of thermal power plants of states and independent power producers.

