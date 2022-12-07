JUST IN
Business Standard

Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft of Flybig airlines after a fuel leakage was reported at Patna airport on Tuesday

Topics
Indian airlines | Indian aviation | Patna

ANI  General News 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft of Flybig airlines after a fuel leakage was reported at Patna airport on Tuesday.

A senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from Patna airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.

He added that during the inspection, fuel running leaked from the top of the wing right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.

"Senior officers were informed about it and the aircraft has been grounded at Patna airport and will be able to fly only after our clearance. We are investigating the incident," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:36 IST

