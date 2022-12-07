Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft of Flybig airlines after a fuel leakage was reported at airport on Tuesday.

A senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.

He added that during the inspection, fuel running leaked from the top of the wing right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.

"Senior officers were informed about it and the aircraft has been grounded at airport and will be able to fly only after our clearance. We are investigating the incident," he said.

