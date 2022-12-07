Flybig aircraft grounded after fuel leakage incident at Patna airport

-
ALSO READ
Probe initiated on SpiceJet Patna-Delhi flight fire, other incidents: DGCA
Plane catches fire after take-off from Patna airport; all passengers safe
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport
Passengers of diverted Air India flight reach Kochi on alternative flight
Bird hits, short runway, trees cause for concern at Patna airport: Experts
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded the aircraft of Flybig airlines after a fuel leakage was reported at Patna airport on Tuesday.
A senior DGCA official informed that aircraft VT-TMC of Flybig airlines was scheduled to take off for Guwahati from Patna airport at 6.15 pm when fuel leakage was noticed during transit inspection.
He added that during the inspection, fuel running leaked from the top of the wing right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.
"Senior officers were informed about it and the aircraft has been grounded at Patna airport and will be able to fly only after our clearance. We are investigating the incident," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU