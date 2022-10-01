JUST IN
Modi knelt down because he wanted to appear humbler than me: Gehlot
Congress poll: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor
Bharat Jodo Yatra enthuses Cong workers, but will it translate into votes?
Bouncing back from 2020 crisis, Kamal Nath revives party cadres for 2023
Gehlot's desert storm may just sweep away Congress's gains in Rajasthan
Rajasthan casts dark shadow as Kharge looks set to be Congress President
RJD Bihar chief says he never gave timeline of Nitish Kumar leaving CM post
Congress only party with system of electing President, says Jairam Ramesh
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena members; most of them kin of rebel MLAs
Shinde camp appoints Yuva Sena executive panel members; most kin of rebels
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
People already getting 5Gs of garibi, ghotala, ghapla' under BJP: Akhilesh
Business Standard

New AICC president will be remote control of Nehru family: Pralhad Joshi

Taking potshots at the election for AICC chief, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Saturday that no matter who becomes the President, he will be the remote control of Nehru family

Topics
Pralhad Joshi | Congress

IANS  |  Dharwad (Karnataka) 

Pralhad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi

Taking potshots at the election for AICC chief, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Saturday that no matter who becomes the President, he will be the remote control of Nehru family.

The Presidential election for the selection of candidate other than the family member of late former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru is scheduled on October 17. "This is a drama taking place in AICC," he slammed.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Joshi, further attacked that Shashi Tharoor, the contestant against Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that he is the sponsored candidate of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. When the situation is like this, what changes he can bring, Joshi stated.

He questioned that what changes could former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh bring during his tenure? He is known as the remote control PM of Sonia Gandhi.

Forget about putting signatures, if they had to step out of their houses also, the permission is required from Nehru family, he taunted. It is just a farce that there is going to be a candidate other than Gandhi family, he added. Let this drama unfold, he stressed.

Reacting about Bharat Jodo Yatra, Union Minister Joshi stated that wherever Rahul Gandhi visits, BJP's victory is ensured. "I request Congress party to invite him to more number of states in the country, which is good for BJP," he said.

--IANS

mka/uk

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU