Coal Scam matter: CBI grilling West Bengal Inspector from several persons

The Central Bureau (CBI) on Tuesday grilled a West Bengal Police Inspector for allegedly receiving protection money from several persons, including the main accused, in the coal scam case.
Interrogation of S.K. Mohammad Ali, posted with Shri Police Station, Birbhum, West Bengal was on when the report was being filed.
"When Ali was earlier posted with different police stations in 2016, he was forcing people to give him protection money. He was also allegedly getting protection money from the main accused Anup Manjhi in the matter," said a CBI source.
Ali was summoned to join the probe in connection with the matter.
According to the CBI sources, after his questioning, they will decide the future course of action.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:29 IST
