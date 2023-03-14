JUST IN
Coal Scam matter: CBI grilling West Bengal Inspector from several persons

The Central Bureau (CBI) on Tuesday grilled a West Bengal Police Inspector for allegedly receiving protection money from several persons, including the main accused, in the coal scam case

Topics
Coal scam | West Bengal | CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The Central Bureau (CBI) on Tuesday grilled a West Bengal Police Inspector for allegedly receiving protection money from several persons, including the main accused, in the coal scam case.

Interrogation of S.K. Mohammad Ali, posted with Shri Police Station, Birbhum, West Bengal was on when the report was being filed.

"When Ali was earlier posted with different police stations in 2016, he was forcing people to give him protection money. He was also allegedly getting protection money from the main accused Anup Manjhi in the matter," said a CBI source.

Ali was summoned to join the probe in connection with the matter.

According to the CBI sources, after his questioning, they will decide the future course of action.

--IANS

atk/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:29 IST

