Coal supply to Maharashtra increased considerably in April: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Paytm share allocation at Rs 2,150 apiece likely on Tue after SEBI approval
Sector allocations for a correction-proof portfolio
Jharkhand CM warns of shutting coal mines over non-payment of dues by PSUs
FM Sitharaman gives Rs 13,700 crore for Department of Space
Supply of coal by CIL to power sector rises 23% in April-October
-
Refuting media reports on Maharashtra not being able to meet its coal requirement, the Ministry of Coal said on Sunday that the state is meeting its coal requirement, with allocation to power plants raised from 2.14 lakh ton per day in March to 2.76 lakh ton per day in April, till April 11, 2022.
The ministry added in a press release that the coal supply to thermal plants is increasing in tandem with an increase in demand for power.
The Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) of Maharashtra were supplied with 70.77 Million Ton (MT) of coal during the Financial Year 2021-22.
The state-run Mahagenco has been supplied with 37.131 MT coal during 2021-22.
"The daily coal supply to Mahagenco in March 2022 was 0.96 lakh tons per day which has been increased further to 1.32 lakh tons per day in April (till 11.04.22). It is equally pertinent that the coal requirement of Maharashtra is being met despite Mahagenco having outstanding dues of nearly Rs. 2390 crore," added the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU