Delhi violence: Special Cell or Crime Branch to take over Jahangirpuri case

The Special Cell or the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured, according to a source.
Trouble started when a group of armed people attcked a religious procession taken out on the occasion on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, is investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to Special Cell.
The police is also preparing a detailed report in the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Meanwhile, police claimed to have recovered the pistol used in the violence from Aslam's possession.
"Aslam was held along with 14 others. He was one who opened fire outside the religious place. We have recovered the weapon and are grilling Aslam to know more about his aides. He was provoked by Ansar, the other arrested accused who is prime suspect," said the source.
Ten police teams have been formed to look into the matter.
Senior police officials are on the spot. Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents.
Following the incident, a case was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act.
"A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilian) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub inspector sustained bullet injury. His condition is stable," said a police official.
Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.
He said the situation was now peaceful and under control.
The area where the clashes took place continues to be under heavy police security cover.
--IANS
atk/shb/
