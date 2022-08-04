Coast Guard holds community interaction programme for fishermen

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

fishermen
Representative image

The Indian Coast Guard station, Vizhinjam here conducted a Special Community Interaction programme and safety instructions for fishermen at the local fishing harbour.

The event was conducted under the leadership of Assistant Commandant Arun Kumar on Wednesday to commemorate "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" and "Har Ghar Tiranga," a Defence statement said on Thursday.

Around 50 fishermen participated in the community interaction programme held at the Vizhinjam harbour.

The programme was conducted in both Malayalam and Hindi language on Flag Code of India and other safety aspects whilst proceeding to sea, it said.

S Sabu, Rajeev, Shajin, Shailesh and Sandeep Singh of ICG also attended the programme, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 14:49 IST

