Coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat on cyclonic storm alert, says IMD

Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return by Sunday

Agencies  |  Ahmedabad/ New Delhi 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea.

Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return by Sunday and not go out till June 4. “A low pressure is currently over east central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.”

The system will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The IMD has issued an orange-colour coded warning to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa, and coastal Maharashtra for June 1.
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 01:28 IST

