Cold wave to abate north India, temperature likely to rise from Jan 3: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Delhi cold wave: Minimum temperature drops to 3.5 degrees Celsius
Cold wave conditions in Kashmir, Srinagar freezes at minus 5.9 deg C
Cold wave likely to persist in national capital till January 2, IMD says
Cold wave intensifies in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar records minus 1.2 deg C
Cold wave likely in Delhi over next four days: Weather department
-
North India, which has been reeling under a severe cold wave, is likely to get some relief from January 3 as temperatures are expected to rise by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood at the middle and upper tropospheric levels. It is likely to move slightly eastwards to central Pakistan and its neighbourhood during the next 48 hours and remain practically stationary there during the subsequent three to four days.
There is also an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan.
"Under the influence of these systems light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the western Himalayan region is likely during January 4-6. With its peak intensity on January 4 and 5, there is a possibility of heavy rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir. Hailstorm at isolated places is also likely over western Himalayan Region during this time," the IMD said.
Minimum temperatures over the north Indian plains are between one to six degrees Celsius except at isolated places in south Haryana and north Rajasthan where it is between zero to minus one degree Celsius.
"These are very likely to increase gradually by three to five degrees Celsius over these regions during the next three days and no significant change (is expected) thereafter for the subsequent three days," the IMD said.
"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and abate thereafter," it said.
Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours January 2 and 3, and likely to abate thereafter, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU