Cold weather persist in Haryana, Punjab; Ludhiana reels at 1.6 deg C

Piercing conditions prevailed in most parts of and on Friday, with minimum temperatures hovering well below normal limits.

According to officials of the Meteorological Department here, Ludhiana in reeled at a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius while Amritsar too registered a cold night at 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, they said.

In Haryana, Hisar and Karnal experienced severe chill, recording identical minimums of 2.5 degrees Celsius each.

Ambala recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani's minimum settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

