Cold wave likely in Delhi over next 4 days: India Meteorological Department

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog covers parts of Delhi, IMD predicts 'cold wave' for 2 days
Northwest India likely to get brief relief from severe cold conditions: IMD
Icy winds sweep Delhi, 'cold wave' predicted to last two days: IMD
Delhi sees coldest Nov in 71 years, lowest temp at 10.2 degrees Celsius
North India likely to see harsher winter, rise in cold-wave frequency: IMD
-
Cold wave conditions arepredicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to three to four degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Moderate to dense fog is also predicted during the period, it said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, theIMD said.
The observatory had recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season so far.
The minimum temperature had increased slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas.The maximum temperature settledat 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.
After the WD withdraws on Tuesday, the temperatures are expected to drop again, Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said.
The WD led to light to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, he said.
Another Western Disturbanceis likely to affect the upper Himalayan region from December 26, Palawat said.
For the plains, the IMD declares acoldwavewhen the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.
However, for small areas such as Delhi, acoldwavecan be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.
The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category.
The city's air quality index (AQI) was 365 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 332 on Monday and 321 on Sunday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU