Mumbai records season's lowest minimum temp so far at 16 degrees Celsius

on Tuesday recorded the



season's lowest temperature so far at 16 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, several other parts of Maharashtra also reported a drop in night temperatures, resulting in chill and cool breeze in those areas, he said.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs here recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Thane, adjoining Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature 18 degrees Celsius, he said.

Besides and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 8.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Nashik and 9 degrees Celsius in Jalgaon.

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Akola-9.6 degrees Celsius and Gondia-7.8 degrees Celsius, the said.

Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Parbhani 7.6 degrees Celsius, Beed-10.1 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad-11.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur had a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, Sangli- 12.6 degrees Celsius and Satara-9 degrees Celsius, the said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)