Commercial break: Television ad volumes rise 12% in July-August, shows data

Television ad volumes showed a 12 per cent rise in July-August from pre-Covid levels, as firms reverted to brand-building and promotional activities after the lockdown between April and June.

Data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows that the number of advertisers steadily increased between July and August, and was expected to grow as the festive season gets going.

BARC says sports properties like the will bring more advertisers on air, as will high-impact properties such as and Bigg Boss, expected to start next month.

The return of original programming on entertainment channels augurs well for advertising on television, it says.



