Commercial break: Television ad volumes rise 12% in July-August, shows data

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Vivo pullout may not hit revenues of Star Disney much
IPL 2020: Dream11 wins title sponsorship rights; pips Byju's, Unacademy
Coronavirus impact: Ad budget drop likely to sting sports industry
IPL 2020 will be a completely different ball game for advertisers, brands
Pandemic queers the pitch for pro sports
-
Television ad volumes showed a 12 per cent rise in July-August from pre-Covid levels, as firms reverted to brand-building and promotional activities after the lockdown between April and June.
Data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) shows that the number of advertisers steadily increased between July and August, and was expected to grow as the festive season gets going.
BARC says sports properties like the Indian Premier League will bring more advertisers on air, as will high-impact properties such as Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss, expected to start next month.
The return of original programming on entertainment channels augurs well for advertising on television, it says.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU