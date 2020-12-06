JUST IN
Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation, says PM Modi

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remebered Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 06 2020. 09:05 IST

