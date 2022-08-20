Complaint lodged against Amazon for selling obscene Radha-Krishna pics

-
The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has lodged a complaint against Amazon with for selling obscene pictures of Lord Krishna and Radha, police said on Saturday.
In the complaint, the Hindu outfit said that the pictures being sold in the e-commerce platform under the title 'INKOLOGIE Hindu Gods Fine Arts painting' were hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.
At a time when crores of Hindus celebrated Krishna Janmashtami, Amazon's plans to sell the obscene pictures could only be considered as with ulterior motives and it is against the law under IPC sections 295, 295 A and 298.
Legal action must be initiated against the company for hurting the feelings of Hindus, the complaint added.
The complaint was filed with Subramanyanagar police station in Bengaluru.
Police sources stated that after the complaint, the e-commerce giant had taken off the pictures.
