Complete formalities for building of HP Central University soon: Thakur

-
ALSO READ
FDI inflow from China declines to $163.77 million in FY20: Anurag Thakur
More measures to deal with Covid-19 crisis soon, says Anurag Thakur
Over 380,000 firms struck off under companies law in 3 years: Govt
Lok Sabha impasse ends as Anurag Thakur expresses anguish over his remarks
NDA will form government in Bihar, Oppn will be defeated: Anurag Thakur
-
Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities for the construction of permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dehra and Dharamshala with directions to submit an action report within 14 days.
The Union minister chaired a meeting of the district-level coordination and monitoring committee held at Dharamshala through video-conference from Delhi.
In the meeting, the Central University administration was also asked about the details of land acquisition and DPR of the campus construction.
Thakur said, "The budget for the campus construction of the Central University has already been approved.
Instructing the officers of the Health department, the Lok Sabha member from Hamirpur said smooth implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme should be ensured and the eligible people be given detailed information about the benefits.
He also directed the officials of Public Works, Water and Power departments to take special care of quality in construction works and said that quick diagnosis of problems of common people should be ensured.
Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, MLAs Vishal Naihari, Arun Kuka and Hoshiar Singh apart from Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU